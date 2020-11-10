Community: Leading Lights NRV honors volunteers with virtual celebration

Volunteers and nonprofits did not gather this year to honor the 50 local citizens nominated for the prestigious Leading Lights NRV volunteer award. Instead, the board deliberated and agreed to stage a virtual presentation in the fall.

Twelve years ago, area nonprofit organizations teamed up with the Virginia Tech German Club Alumni Foundation to create the Leading Lights NRV recognition program to recognize and award New River Valley volunteers from all sectors who make community-changing impacts and serve as models to inspire others. Seeing the importance of volunteers during the tragedy of April 16, 2007, inspired this group to create the Leading Lights NRV volunteer awards program. The presentation was dedicated to all who were impacted by the April 16 shooting tragedy at Virginia Tech.

This year's awards were presented during a live Zoom event with all recipients, their nominators and Leading Lights supporters invited. The evening’s inspirational guest speaker was Kevin Foust, Associate VP of Campus Safety & Security at Tech, and former Chief of the VT Police. In lieu of the banquet, each Leading Light who was not selected as a Distinguished Recipient received $100 to direct to a nonprofit of their choice. Distinguished Recipients received $500 to direct to a nonprofit of their choice, with the Lifetime Achievement Recipient receiving $1,000 to direct.