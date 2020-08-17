Community: Lean Six Sigma course to be offered online through NRCC

New River Community College has an upcoming online Lean Six Sigma training session that can help businesses reduce costs and increase productivity.
According to the American Society for Quality, one corporation reported $1.6 million in savings within the first year of implementing a Six Sigma initiative.
NRCC, in partnership with the Manufacturing Technology Center, is offering training in Six Sigma Green Belt beginning on Sept. 8.
"Green Belt" is a 14-week course that presents the ASQ Lean Six Sigma Green Belt body of knowledge that includes a project simulation that takes participants through the define, measure, analyze, improve and control (DMAIC) process improvement methodology. Participants interested in Green Belt certification are required to have three years of industry experience.
Each Green Belt participant will be required to have a job-related and sponsor-approved project which should be selected prior to the start of the class. The course agenda is intended to teach the Six Sigma body of knowledge while leading participants through completion of their individual projects. MTC instructors will provide weekly support to mentor and coach participants through the completion of projects.
The training will be held virtually on Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to noon (Class ID #16679). The regular price for the program is $2,400, but with special state funding, the discounted price is $800. Additional financial assistance may also be available.
The course is one of 11 NRCC FastForward programs that provide affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.
To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings and search with the class ID number. Prospective participants may also call 674-3613 or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!