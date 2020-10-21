Community: LewisGale collecting opiods on Oct. 24

LewisGale Regional Health System facilities in Southwest Virginia will either host or join other area organizations in “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid drug take-back day, which will allow the community to safely dispose of unused or expired opioid medications, according to an Oct. 21 news release from the health care organization.

Drug take-back collection sites will be available on Saturday, Oct. 24, throughout LewisGale’s service area. The following New River Valley locations will be participating:

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, 3700 S. Main St., Blacksburg: 9 a.m. to noon

Food City, 1400 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of:

Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin);

Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet);

Tramadol (Ultram);

Codeine;

Fentanyl (Duragesic);

Morphine;

Hydromorphone (Dilaudid); and

Oxymorphone (Opana).

Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

Law enforcement officers will be on-site at each facility to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications.