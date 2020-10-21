Community: LewisGale collecting opiods on Oct. 24

LewisGale Regional Health System facilities in Southwest Virginia will either host or join other area organizations in “Crush the Crisis,” an opioid drug take-back day, which will allow the community to safely dispose of unused or expired opioid medications, according to an Oct. 21 news release from the health care organization.
Drug take-back collection sites will be available on Saturday, Oct. 24, throughout LewisGale’s service area. The following New River Valley locations will be participating:
- LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, 3700 S. Main St., Blacksburg: 9 a.m. to noon
- Food City, 1400 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of:
- Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin);
- Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet);
- Tramadol (Ultram);
- Codeine;
- Fentanyl (Duragesic);
- Morphine;
- Hydromorphone (Dilaudid); and
- Oxymorphone (Opana).
Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.
Law enforcement officers will be on-site at each facility to assist with the collection and disposal of unused medications.
“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, social isolation, financial worry and general uncertainty, all of which can affect those with substance use disorders and those at risk of developing one,” said Dr. Carnell Cooper, chief medical officer of LewisGale Medical Center, in the press announcement. “Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse and abuse.”
“Crush the Crisis” coincides with this year’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a program of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency for the past 18 years. For more information, as well as additional collection sites for a variety of prescription medications, go to https://takebackday.dea.gov/.
