Community: Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech goes online
Community: Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech goes online

The Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech will offer a "Fall Preview" Zoom webinar scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 3:15 p.m.

For access to this preview, go to www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/inquiry.html to be added to the email list. A Zoom link will be sent to this email list several days in advance. Pre-registration is not required. We’ll give you a sneak peek at fall courses and events and answer your questions about registration.

All are invited to take a look at our new Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech website, with everything you need to know about fall term 2020. You will find:

  • Descriptions for courses and virtual events;
  • A downloadable catalog;
  • A four-page summary flyer (keep this on hand to use during the preview);
  • Registration instructions;
  • The LLI Zoom support page (under construction as of press time, but scheduled to be available around the time of the webinar);
  • And much more!

The main LLI website can be found at www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning.

Online registration opens Monday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. You may also register by phone or mail. There will be no walk-in or drop-off registration this term due to safety concerns. Registration instructions are on the LLI website.

For more information, please contact Heidi Dickens, LLI Registrar, Continuing and Professional Education, at heidi1@vt.edu or 231-4364.

Submitted by Diane Akers

