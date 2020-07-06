Join us for a night of music, joy, celebration and remembrance. Come support the Relay For Life of Montgomery County as we host our 1st Light the Fight Drive-through Luminaria Display. This event will be held on Friday, July 10, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.
The parking lot will be filled with luminaria bags and lanterns personalized with the names of cancer survivors and the names of those who have lost their battle. Personalized bags to honor loved ones can be purchased for $5 at the Christiansburg Farmer’s Market on Hickok Street on Thursday, July 9, between 3 and 7p.m., or through a local Relay team.
“Although our ceremony will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to find a special way to honor our loved ones, and show the community that hope is never cancelled," said Donna Christian, the Relay for Life event leader. "This ceremony will allow us to celebrate, remember and continue to fight cancer in a safe and socially distanced way."
“These events give me an opportunity to honor my mother who passed away from breast cancer, as well as to help raise money to find a cure," said Linda Howell, Relay For Life representative. "Once you are involved with Relay, you just want to do more to help.”
The Christiansburg Rec Center is located at 1600 N. Franklin St. Organizers welcome the community to join us at this celebration of life with a beautiful drive-through lighted display.
For more information, call the local American Cancer Society office at 774-2717 or visit www.relayforlife.org/montgomeryva.
Submitted by Linda Howell
