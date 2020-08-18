Community: Local athletes notch championships in Youth World Series in Maryland

When the dust settles and the field is empty, memories are left behind that 9-, 10- and 11-year-old baseball players will remember forever.
From Aug. 6-9, several players and coaches from the New River Valley traveled to Maryland for the Youth World Series Ocean City baseball tournament. Partnering with other players from Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, these players combined to form All-Star teams to compete for the title.
The 9U and 11U teams representing Five Star Atlantic Virginia won the championships for their age brackets.
The 9U team played a total of six games to ultimately win the championship game 4-0 against a fierce competitor, Premier Ohio, which was their only loss in the tournament in an early bracket game. Overall, the team had a 5-1 record, defeating teams from Delaware, Pennsylvania and Ohio to win the title.
The 11U team routed teams from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia on their way to a 5-1 record and a 5-2 victory against the Prime Time Aces from Alexandria in the championship.
The 9U players from the NRV included Brasen Hutchens, Bryson Dow, Ryan Masri, Walker Overbay, Garrett Overbay, Carter Hughes and Easton Murden. The team was coached by Jim Overbay, Aubrey Murden, Corey Dow and Conrad Hughes.
The 11U players from the NRV included Caleb Crotty, Mason Cullop, Boone Blevins and Hayden Howard. Their coach was Mike Stanley.
In addition to the team victories, the 11U team won several skills competitions, with victories in the Around the Horn contest, pitching velocity and 60-yard dash. Caleb Crotty and Easton Murden were voted to the All-Tournament Team.
While the players walked away from the field with gold medals, more than anything they walked away together a "band of brothers" with life lessons of perseverance, motivation and confidence.
Submitted by Rechell Hutchens
