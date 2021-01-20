Community: Local Coast Guard Auxiliary announces Change of Watch for 2021

The Coast Guard Auxiliary in the New River Valley is proud to announce the 2021 Flotilla Staff Officers, along with a successful Change of Watch.

A ceremony took place on Jan. 10 to mark the start of the 2021 flotilla officer’s watch. It also brought together members of this flotilla along with other flotillas, branches of services and members of the community we serve. The ceremony included special guests Dr. Chuck Harris and Commander, U.S. Navy Roy Evans.

The flotilla leadership emphasized the important role that we fill for the safety of the citizens in the communities we serve and our eagerness to have an impact.

The new officers are: