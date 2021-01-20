Community: Local Coast Guard Auxiliary announces Change of Watch for 2021

The Coast Guard Auxiliary in the New River Valley is proud to announce the 2021 Flotilla Staff Officers, along with a successful Change of Watch.
A ceremony took place on Jan. 10 to mark the start of the 2021 flotilla officer’s watch. It also brought together members of this flotilla along with other flotillas, branches of services and members of the community we serve. The ceremony included special guests Dr. Chuck Harris and Commander, U.S. Navy Roy Evans.
The flotilla leadership emphasized the important role that we fill for the safety of the citizens in the communities we serve and our eagerness to have an impact.
The new officers are:
- Flotilla Commander – Steve Holcomb
- Vice Flotilla Commander – Emogene Adkins
- Staff Officer for Communications and Operations– Arnold Bohanan
- Operations Assistants – Tom Rundell and Richard Parks
- Staff Officer for Communication Services – Charles Fladhammer
- Staff Officer for Diversity and Inclusion – Douglas Hargro
- Staff Officer for Finance – Laura Walters
- Staff Officer for Human Resources – Emogene Adkins
- Assistant – Levi Parks
- Staff Officer for Materials – Thomas Rundell
- Staff Officer for Maritime Safety and Envir. Protect. – David Gruber
- Staff Officer for Navigation Systems – Jesse Jackson
- Staff Officer for Public Affairs – Kyle Hector
- Staff Officer for Publications – Sandra Delaughter
- Staff Officer for Public Education – Melinda Harman
- Staff Officer for Recreational Boating Safety Visitor and Vessel Examination – Steve Holcomb
- Staff Officer for Secretary and Records – Melinda Harman
- Assistant – Joyce Whitfield
- Auxiliary University Programs Unit Officer – Eric Collins
- Claytor Lake AUXDET officer – Dean Jackson
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org.
Submitted by Kyle Hector
