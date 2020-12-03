Community: Local Coast Guard Auxiliary holds annual elections

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary in the New River Valley held its annual election on Nov. 22, installing a new flotilla commander and vice commander. Both elected officers will assume the watch on Jan. 1, 2021.

Flotilla Commander Steve Holcomb joined the U.S. Coast Guard 41 years ago, spending his active-duty career serving as a lighthouseman, small boat crewman, instructor and cutterman for both search and rescue and law enforcement operations. He is a recipient of the special operations service ribbon and two meritorious unit commendations with the operational distinguishing device and an additional distinguishing device for excellence. This same commitment to excellence has led him to achieve the highest membership status in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. In addition, Holcomb is also a certified public affairs officer, vessel examiner and boat crewman. He currently serves as the staff operations officer.

Vice Flotilla Commander Emogene Adkins is the current VFC for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in the New River Valley and will continue serving in the position through 2021. She brings more than 10 years of service in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and has previously served as flotilla commander, division staff officer and flotilla staff officer. Adkins has an in-depth understanding of Auxiliary procedures and is a certified telecommunications operator.