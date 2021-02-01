Community: Local higher ed staff receive national award

A trio of local college and university staff members have received a national award for their work to enhance higher education connections for students in Southwest Virginia.

Alison Weston, New River Community College's enrollment management and transfer services coordinator; Rebekah LaPlante, director of freshman recruitment at Radford University; and James Pennix, formerly with Ferrum College and now with the National Research Center for College & University Admissions have been selected as national winners of the 2020 Rising Star Award presented by the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

The Rising Star Award honors individuals and programs that exemplify excellence and dedication to serving the needs of students in the transition from high school to college.