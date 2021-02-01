 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community: Local higher ed staff receive national award
0 comments

Community: Local higher ed staff receive national award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alison Weston rising star award

Alison Weston from NRCC (from left), former Ferrum College staff member James Pennix and RU's Rebekah LaPlante appear at the November 2019 conference for which they recently won national recognition.

 NEW RIVER COMMUNITY COLLEGE, PROVIDED

A trio of local college and university staff members have received a national award for their work to enhance higher education connections for students in Southwest Virginia.

Alison Weston, New River Community College's enrollment management and transfer services coordinator; Rebekah LaPlante, director of freshman recruitment at Radford University; and James Pennix, formerly with Ferrum College and now with the National Research Center for College & University Admissions have been selected as national winners of the 2020 Rising Star Award presented by the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

The Rising Star Award honors individuals and programs that exemplify excellence and dedication to serving the needs of students in the transition from high school to college.

Weston, Pennix and LaPlante’s project was the creation and implementation of a conference called Rural/Small Town Special Interest Group Conference & College Fair. The conference’s goal was to provide an access point to high school counselors and career coaching staff in rural Southwest Virginia to connect with resources to better serve their students and broaden their horizons regarding the opportunities that colleges can provide. The conference was held in November 2019 and brought together representatives from more than 20 colleges and universities across Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware and Tennessee, and 30 high schools in rural Virginia.

The trio was recognized virtually in May 2020 by the Potomac and Chesapeake Association for College Admission Counseling, a Virginia branch of NACAC. This regional win placed them in the running for the national award.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best cleaning kit for your glass-topped stove
Home & Garden

The best cleaning kit for your glass-topped stove

Glass-topped stoves have a modern, streamlined look, and have a reputation for being easy to clean. While a simple wipe down with all purpose cleaner will keep your stove top free of crumbs, keeping your glass-topped stove showroom shiny isn’t quite as simple. Small drips from saucepans stand out, and water stains can quickly become burned and baked in.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to care for yourself if you have COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert