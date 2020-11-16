 Skip to main content
Community: Meal program for veterans extends outreach to children
Community: Meal program for veterans extends outreach to children

A few years back, Bill McCann brought a new nonprofit to the New River Valley. Vittles for Vets is a Radford-based program that provides food assistance for veterans in need. The organization distributes $50 food gift cards on a weekly basis to honorably discharged vets living at or near the poverty level.

This year, according to the organization’s most recent newsletter, Vittles for Vets is adding an outreach for children called “Vittles Littles.”

“Christmas is coming and we want to make sure the children of the veterans in the Vittles for Vets program have big smiles on Christmas morning,” the announcement reads.

McCann reports that there are currently 31 children age 18 and under in southwest Virginia households that are receiving weekly food cards from the Vittles program. The organization has sponsors for 20 of those children, and is seeking the community’s help for the rest.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout have hit our veterans particularly hard,” McCann writes, noting that the number of veterans who have qualified for the food program has doubled.

If you would like to make Christmas a happier time for the child of a veteran, please contact vittleslittles@hotmail.com and they will provide you with sizes and Christmas wishes of a child in the program.

Or, if you wish to make a monetary donation you may mail it to Vittles for Vets, 7757 Walker Farms Road, Radford, VA 24141. Please earmark your check with "Vittles Littles." All donations are tax deductible.

Vittles cookbook in the works

Home cooking is a hallmark of the holiday season, and Vittles for Vets has recently launched a cookbook project.

Vittles is currently seeking recipes from its volunteers, veterans and those who wish to honor a special veteran in their lives. Once published, the cookbook will feature delicious dishes as well as stories from those who have served and their loved ones.

Vittles invites supporters to contribute a recipe and a story in honor of a veteran who has made an impact in their lives. Please contact Donna Salmons at Vittlesrecipes@hotmail.com to contribute, or to pre-order your Vittles for Vets Cookbook!

--Bill McCann

