Community: Meal program for veterans extends outreach to children

A few years back, Bill McCann brought a new nonprofit to the New River Valley. Vittles for Vets is a Radford-based program that provides food assistance for veterans in need. The organization distributes $50 food gift cards on a weekly basis to honorably discharged vets living at or near the poverty level.

This year, according to the organization’s most recent newsletter, Vittles for Vets is adding an outreach for children called “Vittles Littles.”

“Christmas is coming and we want to make sure the children of the veterans in the Vittles for Vets program have big smiles on Christmas morning,” the announcement reads.

McCann reports that there are currently 31 children age 18 and under in southwest Virginia households that are receiving weekly food cards from the Vittles program. The organization has sponsors for 20 of those children, and is seeking the community’s help for the rest.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout have hit our veterans particularly hard,” McCann writes, noting that the number of veterans who have qualified for the food program has doubled.