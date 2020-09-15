Community: Meridian Waste holding food drive now through Nov. 30

Meridian Waste Virginia LLC, a subsidiary of Meridian Waste, an integrated, nonhazardous solid waste services company, is asking for the community’s help to feed those in need through stocking the food pantry at Agape Center in the New River Valley. The initiative coincides with National Civic Engagement Month and National Preparedness Month in September.
"40 Yards to Feed the Community" is a new project running from Sept. 15 through Nov. 30 to help fortify the reserves of the local food pantry and feed individuals and families. The size of a 40-yard roll-off container from Meridian Waste can collect approximately 23,000-pounds of food or 19,000 meals. Through the recent and ongoing consolidation of the area’s food pantries, the Agape Center of the NRV needs assistance with donations of nonperishable foods.
According to FeedingAmerica.org, the impact of the novel coronavirus means food insecurity -- a household’s inability to provide enough food for every person to live an active, healthy life -- will continue to rise across the nation. In the NRV, food insecurity is projected to rise by 4.7% compared to 2018, meaning 15.3% of local residents do not have enough to eat.
“We live and work here and we’re dedicated to helping our neighbors,” said Meridian Waste Blue Ridge General Manager Ashleigh Garnes. “There is a need to stock the food pantry and feed our community. We want to increase awareness and opportunities to give back to the NRV. Our goal of 23,000 pounds of food is a vast effort. However, we believe in the generosity of individuals and businesses for plentiful donations.”
The Agape Center NRV is part of a larger network of Agape Centers in Virginia. The first Agape Center was formed in Moneta in 2002. The nonprofit has grown from a simple food pantry and clothing closet to a large multifaceted ministry that serves approximately 3,000 individuals each month.
“We’ve been busy serving individuals and families while training volunteers,” said Agape Center NRV Executive Director Kim Bowman. “In August 2020, we combined the Spiritual Roots and Giving Tree food pantries. They are now under the Agape Center NRV. Just last month we served 246 families which total 967 individuals. However, the need continues to grow. We are in the process of changing over to a USDA pantry. The amount of USDA food a pantry receives is based on the previous six months' client numbers. Because of our continual growth, this will create an additional shortage for several months. Donations from the larger community have been down considerably. We are very appreciative of this effort.”
Starting Sept. 15, donations can be made at the Meridian Waste Blue Ridge location at 205 Scattergood Drive NW in Christiansburg. Additional donation locations are added daily with community partners, businesses and churches.
For more information about 40 Yards to Feed the Community, donation drop-off locations and additional details, visit MeridianWaste.com/FillA40.
Submitted by Bonnie Hayflick
