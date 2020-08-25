Community: MFRL's 'Neighbor Cards' extend services to persons experiencing homelessness

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library has created a new type of library card to address the needs of persons in our community who are currently without a fixed address, or temporarily unable to verify their residence.
"Neighbor Card" holders may check out up to three physical items such as books, access all of the library’s electronic resources, and log in to public-use computers at the library.
According to MFRL Board of Trustees Chair Natalie Cherbaka, “The board of trustees sees persons experiencing homelessness in Montgomery and Floyd as our neighbors. This new card type will help ensure that they have access to library resources that inform, inspire, empower and connect them in the community.”
Persons with a Neighbor Card may convert their cards to standard library cards by verifying a local residence address, or renew their Neighbor Card after 60 days.
Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library’s four branches are open to the public Monday through Saturday in compliance with Virginia Executive Order #67. Face coverings are required for entry; curbside service is also available.
For more information contact Linda Spivey at 382-6969, ext. 221, or visit the library’s website at www.mfrl.org.
Submitted by Linda Spivey
Submitted by Linda Spivey
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!