Community: Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis installs new officers, directors

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg installed new officers and directors on Oct. 1, for a term that runs through Sept. 30, 2021.

New officers are John Ragan, president; Meghan Kuczmarski, vice president; Jerry Jones, treasurer; Andrew Walker, president-elect; and Sherry Charles, past president and division 16 Lt. Governor-elect. Don Linkous continues his role as secretary, in which he has served since 2015.

Newly installed directors include Emilie Broome, Don Conner, Linda Felts, John Ficenec, Mark Hanigan, Cecil McBride, Sandy Smith and Larry Taylor.

The board and the club continue to meet every other Thursday at 7 p.m., albeit through Zoom, and meetings usually have a speaker. Among those the club has hosted are Kiwanis Capital District Governor Dennis Baugh, out of Harrisonburg; Josh Hiscock, from Ellicott City, Maryland, speaking on youth protection; Salvation Army NRV Captain Charlene Cover; and Joyce Briggs, from Portland, Oregon, speaking about non-surgical sterilization of cats and dogs.