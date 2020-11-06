 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community: Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis installs new officers, directors
0 comments

Community: Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis installs new officers, directors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-21 Kiwanis Board Zoom

Pictured in a Zoom meeting are Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis members (top row, from left) Jerry Jones, Meghan Kuczmarski, Sherry Charles and Larry Taylor; (middle row, from left) Linda Felts, Andrew Walker, John Ragan and Sandy Smith; (bottom row, from left) John Ficenec and Cecil McBride.

 ZOOM SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY MEGHAN KUCZMARSKI

The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery County-Blacksburg installed new officers and directors on Oct. 1, for a term that runs through Sept. 30, 2021.

New officers are John Ragan, president; Meghan Kuczmarski, vice president; Jerry Jones, treasurer; Andrew Walker, president-elect; and Sherry Charles, past president and division 16 Lt. Governor-elect. Don Linkous continues his role as secretary, in which he has served since  2015.

Newly installed directors include Emilie Broome, Don Conner, Linda Felts, John Ficenec, Mark Hanigan, Cecil McBride, Sandy Smith and Larry Taylor.

The board and the club continue to meet every other Thursday at 7 p.m., albeit through Zoom, and meetings usually have a speaker. Among those the club has hosted are Kiwanis Capital District Governor Dennis Baugh, out of Harrisonburg; Josh Hiscock, from Ellicott City, Maryland, speaking on youth protection; Salvation Army NRV Captain Charlene Cover; and Joyce Briggs, from Portland, Oregon, speaking about non-surgical sterilization of cats and dogs.

The club sponsors VT Circle K, which meets weekly, volunteering at 3-Bird Berry Farm, Adopt a Highway cleanup and writing pen pal letters with 60 fifth graders at Eastern Montgomery Elementary School; purchases food from Feeding Southwest Virginia and delivers to food pantries at Prices Fork and Eastern Elementary Schools; and volunteers with the Montgomery County Christmas Store. We will continue to make donations to Christmas Store, Scouts BSA, Women's Resource Center, Micah's Backpack, NRV Cares, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls State, and more.

For more information about Montgomery County-Blacksburg Kiwanis, please contact Jerry Jones at 552-8296 or gmjones@vt.edu.

Submitted by Jerry Jones

Submitted by Jerry Jones

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See how a mask affects how a cough travels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert