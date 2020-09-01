Community: Montgomery County Christmas Store receives donation from Food Lion

The Montgomery County Christmas Store has received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, just in time to help feed local neighbors.
The Christmas Store will use the gift to meet the mission of assisting eligible low-income individuals and families in Montgomery County during the Christmas season by providing a shopping experience characterized by choice and dignity.
“We are so thrilled that we have received the Food Lion Charitable Foundation Grant again this year,” said Christmas Store Food Coordinator Vicky Dierck. “This $2,500 will help us provide oatmeal in all the food baskets given to eligible families.”
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, established in 2001, provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.
Kim O’Rourke, vice president and interim president of MCCS, said, “We thank Food Lion for their ongoing support, which demonstrates their commitment to giving back to the community. Working together, we can provide food for Christmas to those in need.”
Submitted by Terri Lynn Howard
