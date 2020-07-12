Community: Montgomery County grapples with coronavirus on empty stomachs

Food banks in Montgomery County, including those serving Virginia Tech students and locals in Blacksburg, have seen an uptick in traffic in the past few weeks and distributed more than $15,000 in grocery gift cards.
With the coronavirus pandemic having forced students and families out of work, many have turned to meal programs in order to meet basic nutritional needs. This sudden influx has placed a tremendous strain on food assistance resources in the area.
“We’ve pretty much seen our numbers double because of the coronavirus,” said Anurag Mantha, co-founder of the student-run Food Access for Students group at Virginia Tech. “We’ve helped more people in the last few weeks than we have since our inception.”
Mantha, a 28-year-old civil engineering graduate student, and his colleague, Cortney Steele, created the organization in October 2019. They use campaign donations from the crowdfunding site GoFundMe to purchase Kroger gift cards ranging from $150 to $200 for students in need.
Kim Schmaus, a 20-year-old sophomore majoring in psychology and cognitive neuroscience at Virginia Tech, reached out to Food Access for Students before spring break in order to feed her family.
“My family struggles with food insecurity at times,” said Schmaus, who is from Chantilly. “ I didn’t feel afraid to ask for help because at Virginia Tech, I’ve been surrounded by some of the most caring people and I knew I wouldn’t be judged.”
Schmaus said that she was “appreciative” of how helpful Mantha and Steele were and that receiving her gift card was a “quick and easy process.”
The Virginia Tech Food Security and Access Study conducted in 2019 revealed that 29% to 35% of undergraduate and graduate students are classified as food insecure, with at-risk groups including minorities, international students and those reliant on financial aid.
However, Virginia Tech students aren’t alone in their struggle with food insecurity. According to Feeding America — a hunger-relief organization that partners with food banks and pantries across the U.S. — the food insecurity rate in Montgomery County is around 14%.
The Interfaith Food Pantry of Blacksburg is just one of many organizations that serves to meet the needs of those in the community.
Sandy Hagman, a Virginia Tech graduate now in her 70s, spends her time in retirement volunteering for the pantry. The pantry is supported by a coalition of 25 churches in the area and has been in operation for 32 years.
“During normal times, we average around 637 clients a month from 257 households,” said Hagman, who serves on the pantry’s advisory board. “Clients come once a month and a volunteer follows them with a shopping cart where they can choose from a variety of dried goods, canned goods, meat and toiletries.”
Hagman and her team had to streamline their services once the coronavirus hit Montgomery County. They reduced their staff of around 200 volunteers to only 20 to 25 who serve full-time to help prepackage meal bags.
“Now when people come up to the pantry, they drive up to our tent and a volunteer brings out a paper sack of food and helps them put it in their trunk,” said Hagman. “We’re sorry that we can’t allow them to go in anymore, but this helps everyone in terms of exposure.”
With the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that more than 21 million Americans are unemployed, food pantries and similar organizations around the nation are starting to crack under the pressure.
“In the United States, we’re seeing massive disruptions in our food system that are reminiscent of the Great Depression,” said Courtney Thomas, a collegiate assistant professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in food security. “At the same time that you have thousands of people trying to get food aid, farmers are dumping their crops.”
Before the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that around 14.3 million Americans, or 11.1%, were found to be food-insecure in 2018. Though this figure was down from 11.8% the year before, Thomas says that this progress is likely to be reversed.
“When we look at the 2020 numbers, I think we’re going to see a massive spike in food insecurity because of the economic realities that we’re seeing right now,” said Thomas. “Many families are food-insecure for the first time, which puts pressure on existing structures like food banks, pantries and the SNAP program.”
Since the coronavirus forced the university to close in March, Food Access for Students saw an uptick in requests, sometimes up to five a day. Mantha said they began running out of funds towards the end of April and considered turning clients away.
Mantha also said that Virginia Tech’s Dean of Students emergency grant was depleted by the end of spring semester, as they were unequipped to handle the thousands of students requesting food and economic relief.
Hagman said that at the beginning of the crisis, they were only receiving 30% of what they normally ordered from the University City Boulevard Kroger in Blacksburg. “We were getting concerned because our shelves were noticeably bare,” she said.
Not all is lost for food banks in Blacksburg. The Interfaith Food Pantry received 20,000 pounds of food from a Mormon church in Utah a few weeks ago which helped to replenish dwindling supplies.
“Though our needs aren’t going down, the community has been extremely supportive,” said Hagman.
After additional fundraising and a $2,500 donation from Virginia Tech’s Dean Karen DePauw, Food Access for Students now has roughly $11,000 in cash and Kroger gift cards to carry them through the summer.
Aside from worries concerning food supply and funding, Food Access for Students and the Interfaith Food Pantry have been working to overcome the stigma surrounding food banks. Virginia Tech’s study found that only 9% of food-insecure students have relied on food assistance programs, with most hesitant to utilize those resources due to pride or religious stigma.
“We’ve interacted with a lot of students that say they don’t like to ask for help and that this is their last resort,” said Mantha. “But the fact that Cortney and I are students and that we don’t ask a lot of questions helps.”
The Interfaith Food Pantry is supported by community churches and places of worship, but Hagman says that they don’t distribute any religious materials and are welcoming of all faiths.
“We have Christian churches — Protestant and Catholic — and people from the Jewish and Muslim communities, too,” said Hagman. “We have a little bit of everybody.”
Though these programs may be helpful in the short-term, Thomas says that the monthly food supply families receive from a pantry is not nearly enough.
“Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens are wonderful ways to enhance food security, but they don’t solve the problem of hunger,” said Thomas. “We need to create more food where struggling populations are concentrated, and this can be achieved through initiatives like community gardens and rooftop farming.
“It’s all about reconceptualizing the food system to acknowledge food as a human right,” she added.
Mantha suggests that raising wages would help those living on the edge of food security. “People here live paycheck to paycheck,” said Mantha. “There is no middle class in Blacksburg. You’re either well-to-do or you’re barely scraping by.”
Mantha is unsure of what the fall semester will bring as President Timothy Sands recently announced plans for partial in-person classes until Thanksgiving break. At the least, he expects more fundraising will be needed. “The community has been so generous to me since I’ve been here at Virginia Tech, and I just want to be able to give back to them,” Mantha said.
Submitted by Meghan Schmidt, Class of 2021, Virginia Tech Communication Sciences and Political Science