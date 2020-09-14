Community: Montgomery County Lord's Acre Sale canceled due to COVID

The Montgomery County Lord's Acre Sale will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns. This event is usually held on the first Saturday in October, where local churches offer crafts, homemade baked goods, apple butter, canned goods and breakfast and lunch items. It is also a time of fellowship and worship with neighbors and other community members.
Each of the participating churches will maintain a Lord's Acre fund if anyone would like to donate a monetary gift. Proceeds are used to maintain church facilities and for outside mission projects such as the Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program, the Montgomery County Christmas Store and school backpack programs, to name a few.
Churches participating are: Auburn, Bethel, Sidney, and Mt. Tabor United Methodist Churches, East Radford and New Hope Churches of God, Our Savior Lutheran Church (Christiansburg) and White Rock Brethren Church (Floyd County). (Please contact June Walker at 239-6611 for more information.)
Under normal circumstances, we would be celebrating 65 years of a tradition that goes back to church members setting aside an acre of their land, with any proceeds from that acre contributing to the church's Lord's Acre fund. On the day of the sale, it would not be unusual to buy a calf, a bushel of potatoes, as well as homemade baked goods.
It is our plan to be back next year on the first Saturday in October! Stay well.
Submitted by June Walker, Secretary, Montgomery County Lord's Acre
