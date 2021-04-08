Community: Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library reopening April 8

Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library has announced that all branches will reopen to the public with regular hours starting April 8.

According to an April 7 news release, libraries will continue to comply with all public health guidance and with the Governor of Virginia’s Executive Order #72, which requires persons using public facilities to wear a face mask or other face covering.

All libraries will have checkout, browsing, public WiFi, public computer use and wireless printing. Passport and notary services will also resume. For persons needing to self-isolate, library branches will continue to offer curbside pickup and Library Picks For You. In addition, patrons should return all library items to the outside book-drop.

MFRL will resume some library programming in compliance with current occupancy limits. However, community rooms and study rooms will not be available at this time. Officials hope to provide a fuller range of programming and access to community space as Virginia further loosens COVID-related restrictions.

Overdue fines on materials for adults have been suspended since March 2020, and this will continue for now. Children’s items are always fine-free.

For more information, contact Linda Spivey at 382-6969, ext. 221, or visit www.mfrl.org.

The Roanoke Times