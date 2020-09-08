 Skip to main content
Community: Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library returning to curbside pickup
Due to increases in COVID-19 cases in the region, Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library branches in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Shawsville and Floyd will return to curbside pickup service only as of Sept. 8.

The library buildings will remain closed to the public until the risks associated with COVID-19 have decreased.

Curbside pickup service includes holds pickup, Library Picks for You service, wireless printing and public WiFi access at each location.

The library is not charging fines for material due between March and Nov. 1, and children’s material is always fine-free. Please return all library items in the outside Book Drop.

We hope to resume in-branch service as soon as possible.

For more information contact Linda Spivey at 382-6969, ext. 221, or visit the library’s website at www.mfrl.org.

Submitted by Linda Spivey

