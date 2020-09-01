Community: Morning flights still available in Chamber's Sept. 21 golf tournament

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce still has space in the morning flight of its Chamber Golf Classic tournament on Monday, Sept. 21. The morning flight begins at 8 a.m. The 1 p.m flight is sold out.
The Classic will take place at Blacksburg County Club, located at 1064 Clubhouse Road. Registration for the morning flight begins at 7:30 a.m. The day includes lunch at noon, beverage cart service, Mulligans, T-Busters, golf-related swag and VIP access all day until 5:30 p.m.
Awards will be announced that evening via social media: 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-places prizes, with a combined total $2,100 in value.
The event is open to both members of the Chamber and nonmembers. The fee is $375 per team.
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available. Team reservations are limited. Register online at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/details/chamber-golf-classic-09-21-2020-6124. You can also call the Chamber at 382-3020 or email Jenna Phillips at membership@montgomerycc.org to reserve your spot on the course.
Submitted by Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce
