Community: Mount Tabor Ruritan announces scholarship winners

Mount Tabor Ruritan Club in Blacksburg is proud to announce that we have awarded six scholarships for 2020.
Joseph Nick Brown, graduate of Radford High School, received the Rader Vaden Scholarship, and will attend Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media.
Jordan Stephens, Blacksburg High School, is attending Holmes Community College in Mississippi, majoring in athletic training.
Collin Holley, Blacksburg High School, is attending Emory & Henry College in business management.
Shane Potters is attending Christopher Newport University, looking toward a physical assistant degree.
Miriam Hilt from Dayspring Christian Academy will attend Virginia Tech to study wildlife management.
Thinna Svetanant from Blacksburg High School will attend Virginia Tech studying biological science.
Scholarship funds come from the club’s community service activities, including the summer fish fries, the fall apple butter sales and the winter monthly sausage-gravy breakfasts.
Our 2020 fundraising has been severely curtailed, and we would welcome donations to sustain our support of scholarships and other community service programs.
To contribute to the scholarship fund or become involved in the club’s service activities, please contact club president Gavin Faulkner at 449-6178 or email gavin@rowanmountain.com.
Submitted by Jeananne Bame, Scholarship Chair
