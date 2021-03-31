Community: Mount Tabor Ruritan Club accepting scholarship applications

Going to college next year? It's time to think about pursuing scholarship money and Mount Tabor Ruritan Club has some for you!

Each year, MTRC identifies those who could use an additional $500 toward college expenses. These funds go to candidates living in the 24060 zip code who have applied to college, including New River Community College.

The form is available on the club’s Facebook page (www.fb.com/MtTabor Ruritan) and highlights the characteristics we are looking for: grades, of course, but if grades and transcripts are good enough to get into college they would qualify for a scholarship. Additional details are on the application form. The deadline to apply is April 30.

The club awards five or six scholarships each year, and invites the winners to a dinner meeting. The few minutes each winner gets to share what they are doing are the highlight of the event. What a great opportunity to hear from our future leaders!