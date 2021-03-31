Community: Mount Tabor Ruritan Club accepting scholarship applications

Going to college next year? It's time to think about pursuing scholarship money and Mount Tabor Ruritan Club has some for you!
Each year, MTRC identifies those who could use an additional $500 toward college expenses. These funds go to candidates living in the 24060 zip code who have applied to college, including New River Community College.
The form is available on the club’s Facebook page (www.fb.com/MtTabor Ruritan) and highlights the characteristics we are looking for: grades, of course, but if grades and transcripts are good enough to get into college they would qualify for a scholarship. Additional details are on the application form. The deadline to apply is April 30.
The club awards five or six scholarships each year, and invites the winners to a dinner meeting. The few minutes each winner gets to share what they are doing are the highlight of the event. What a great opportunity to hear from our future leaders!
One thing that sets this scholarship apart is the attention to community volunteer work. We know many teens are already contributing to our community by volunteering at food banks, giving of their time for activity with children or the elderly. Not all good works count, so if the effort is just with one’s own family, that would not count! COVID-19 may have disrupted volunteering activities, so we are looking at the history of volunteering over a high school career. Likewise, financial need might look different in this year of economic disruption. If you have questions, give us a call and explain the situation.
MTRC is hoping that this year of disrupted schooling, students are still thinking about the excitement of going to college -- and how the expense of going to college adds up. Someone may have already graduated but are heading to college after a “gap year.” That would be fine. Let Mount Tabor Ruritan Club help out a little.
Go to www.fb.com/MtTabor Ruritan to get the application form. And contact Jeananne Dixon if you have questions: 330-8749 or jdixon@nr.edu.
Submitted by Jeananne Dixon Bame