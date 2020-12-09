Community: Neighbors organize 'Purse Project' for Women’s Resource Center

The spirit of the holidays is alive and well at the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley. Heron’s Landing neighbors and friends, organized by Rose Martin and Jen Kiwus, delivered 50 purses filled with health and beauty aids and other necessities for the center's victims of sexual and domestic violence.
Rose Martin heard about "The Purse Project" happening in other communities and wanted to bring the project to the NRV. “We really wanted to make a difference in our local community," Martin said. "Locals helping locals. That’s what it’s all about. Our fabulous neighborhood and friends stepped up to make a difference, and hopefully women in our community will feel the love!”
The Women’s Resource Center will distribute the Purse Project bags to current shelter families, families at the Cornerstone Transitional Apartments, and residential clients in the community.
Women seek refuge at the WRC and arrive broken, often with few or no belongings. Tonya Kelley, program coordinator for the center's emergency shelter, was on hand to unload the Purse Project bags. “Our clients have these needs year-round but we are especially grateful for help during the holidays,” she said.
WRC Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver spoke about the importance of community involvement: “The story of friends and neighbors collecting these items is such a special one, not because generosity is unique in our NRV community, but because those who are the recipients of this generosity will feel the support that these bags provide.
"While our advocates and counselors work with victims and survivors on their journeys to healing and safety, it is vital that those clients also feel the support of the community," Weaver continued. "These Christmas care packages are a tangible reminder to those we work with that help comes from many places and our community supports their journey to safety.”
For more than 40 years, the Women’s Resource Center has provided free and confidential services to victims of sexual and domestic violence, working daily toward a community free of that violence. Through those decades of hard work, the support and partnership of the community has been an integral part of the mission of the WRC.
Learn more at https://www.wrcnrv.org/.
Submitted by Jen Kiwus
