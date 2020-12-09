Community: Neighbors organize 'Purse Project' for Women’s Resource Center

The spirit of the holidays is alive and well at the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley. Heron’s Landing neighbors and friends, organized by Rose Martin and Jen Kiwus, delivered 50 purses filled with health and beauty aids and other necessities for the center's victims of sexual and domestic violence.

Rose Martin heard about "The Purse Project" happening in other communities and wanted to bring the project to the NRV. “We really wanted to make a difference in our local community," Martin said. "Locals helping locals. That’s what it’s all about. Our fabulous neighborhood and friends stepped up to make a difference, and hopefully women in our community will feel the love!”

The Women’s Resource Center will distribute the Purse Project bags to current shelter families, families at the Cornerstone Transitional Apartments, and residential clients in the community.

Women seek refuge at the WRC and arrive broken, often with few or no belongings. Tonya Kelley, program coordinator for the center's emergency shelter, was on hand to unload the Purse Project bags. “Our clients have these needs year-round but we are especially grateful for help during the holidays,” she said.