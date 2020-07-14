Community: New River Valley Agency on Aging takes top award from statewide council

Staples for Seniors and Fido’s Pantry, a program of the New River Valley Agency on Aging, has won the $5,000 first-place Best Practices Award from the Commonwealth Council on Aging, according to a news release from the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services in Richmond.
The program offers food assistance to homebound seniors in rural areas and their cats or dogs. Its mission is simple: eating should be a choice, not a challenge. Since launching the program in 2019, NRV Agency on Aging has served 248 seniors with necessary groceries each month. Fido’s Pantry has provided monthly pet food assistance and supplies to 87 of those 248 seniors.
"Staples for Seniors and Fido's Pantry are meeting critical needs in our community," said Executive Director Tina King. "However, it has been most rewarding to see both programs fostering community spirit and bringing citizens together across our valley, addressing the needs of older adults."
The Commonwealth Council on Aging advises the governor on issues affecting the 1.8 million Virginians age 60 and older and acknowledges organizations whose innovative programs can be replicated across the commonwealth. The council judges Best Practices nominees on seven criteria, including community impact, potential for replication, innovation, outcomes and promotion of aging in the community.
Additional award recipients included:
- The second-place award of $3,000 for Jimmy’s PetPals, a robotic companion pet program developed at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, which aims to help patients with dementia have a better hospital experience. The program has served 25 patients since it began in 2018.
- The third-place award of $2,000 to two organizations which will share the prize: Medication Safety for Older Arlingtonians, a program of Arlington Agency on Aging, in which older adults receive a range of education and assistance focused on using, handling and paying for medications; and Volunteer Solutions’ Helping Hands Program, a program of Fairfax County Area Agency on Aging, which helps to de-clutter, organize and perform intensive yard work for older adults and adults with disabilities, allowing them to age in place safely and with dignity.
- Honorable Mentions for: Housing Stability Learning Labs by Longevity Project for a greater Richmond; Ride Connection program by Senior Connections, the Capital Area Agency on Aging; and TAKE CHARGE: Care Transitions Intervention by Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living.
"Many of the problems facing Virginia’s steadily growing older adult population existed before the pandemic, have continued during it, and will be issues for them after its conclusion,” said Council Best Practices Committee Chairman Dr. Richard Lindsay. “Our winning programs addressed many of these problems, including malnutrition, dementia care, home maintenance and the training of volunteers to assist in service programs. I add my congratulations and thanks to all of our winners and program applicants."
Dominion Energy graciously supports the Commonwealth Council on Aging’s Best Practices Awards, which serve to encourage organizations across the commonwealth to develop and support programs and services that assist older adults to age in their community.
In lieu of in-person recognition ceremonies at this time, the agency will plan a virtual webinar and reception to highlight the 2020 winners.
Submitted by Shannon Hammons
Submitted by Shannon Hammons
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!