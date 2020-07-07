Organizers have announced that this year's New River Valley Garden Tour, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 11, has been canceled.
A statement on their Facebook page states: "Unfortunately the committee has come to the conclusion that for the safety of all involved the 25th anniversary tour will be postponed and celebrated in 2021."
The annual event that showcases a variety of distinctive gardens in the NRV is sponsored by the Friends of the Library, in partnership with the New River Valley Master Gardeners Association. Proceeds from ticket sales for the self-guided tour support the programs offered by the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library system.
Participants were well into preparations for this year's tour, according to the Facebook page. "We extend the utmost gratitude to the eight garden owners who were to have been on the 2020 tour," the committee's statement continues. "Our hope is they will be able to be a part of the tour in 2021."
