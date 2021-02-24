Community: Nominations sought for Leading Lights NRV Volunteer Awards

NRV Leading Lights is actively seeking nominations for its 13th annual Volunteer Awards. The deadline is midnight, March 31.
Leading Lights candidates are engaged in diverse volunteer activities across the New River Valley. Collectively they spend thousands of hours volunteering with clothing banks, rescue and disaster relief teams, as youth mentors, managing holiday programs, overseeing weekend “food backpack” programs, helping at local food kitchens, serving with civic groups and volunteering with more than a hundred other noble local charitable activities and programs.
Awards are given in three categories: community (seven awards), high school (two awards) and college (two awards). In the community category, there is one award reserved for a volunteer in Floyd, Giles and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford; two in Montgomery County due to population size; and one across the whole region to recognize Lifetime Volunteer Achievement.
Nominees must be current residents of the New River Valley or, if being nominated for a student category, they must be currently enrolled in a school or college in the NRV. Distinguished Recipients in each category will be selected on the following criteria:
- Strong community involvement;
- Demonstrated lifestyle of dedicated, continuous, long-term involvement to the community;
- Proven leadership; and
- Creativity in initiating and implementing projects that lead to a better quality of life.
Persons who have been nominated before but not selected as a Distinguished Recipient may be nominated again.
Individuals and organizations are highly encouraged to submit nominations. Administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, club sponsors and youth mentors are asked to nominate young people for the high school and college awards. Groups and organizations cannot be nominated for awards.
In a normal year, NRV Leading Lights recognizes volunteers at an annual celebration. Due to the challenges of COVID-19, this event will be virtual for 2021. NRV Leading Lights honors Distinguished Recipients with a plaque, as well as by making a monetary donation to the nonprofit of their choice. The chosen charities of each Distinguished Recipient will be highlighted in the produced video for this year’s awards ceremony.
Area nonprofit organizations collaborate with the Virginia Tech German Club Alumni Foundation for the annual “Leading Lights: Shining a light on neighbors helping neighbors” recognition awards.
The nomination form is only online at www.leadinglightsnrv.org. Early nominations are encouraged. For more information or assistance, call 230-0815 or email leadinglightsnrv@gmail.com.
Submitted by Kymn Davidson-Hamley