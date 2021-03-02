Community: NRCA accepting scholarship applications

New River Community Action is accepting applications for this year’s Rev. George Ducker Scholarship. The deadline for entries is Monday, March 15, at 5 p.m.

The scholarship is named in memory of the Reverend George L. Ducker, a member of the New River Community Action Board of Directors from 1986 to 1992. Rev. Ducker was pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Radford, served on the Radford City School Board and the board of the United Way, was a community leader and advocate of quality education for all.

One scholarship award will be given in the amount of $1,000 to a low-income graduating senior who will be entering college or technical school. To be eligible, the student must live in the New River Valley. Consideration is given to special challenges or hardships overcome, as well as community service activities and academic achievements.

For complete details, and to access the application form, go to https://newrivercommunityaction.org/george-ducker-scholarship-application/.

For more information, contact Sheila West at nrca@nrcaa.org or 633-5133, ext. 415.

The Roanoke Times