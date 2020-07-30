Community: NRCA elects board officers

The New River Community Action Board of Directors elected officers at their annual board meeting on July 16. The board elected John McEnhill to serve as the chairman for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Aline Brinckman was elected vice chair and Robert “Lee” Simpkins was elected secretary/treasurer. As officers for the board, they also serve on the board’s executive committee.
McEnhill is the Floyd government representative to the board, appointed by the Floyd County Board of Supervisors. McEnhill has served on the NRCA board since June 2002 and has been chair since 2012. He currently serves as executive director for the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce and volunteers many hours each month for several NRCA board committees and special projects.
Brinkman, who has served on the NRCA Board since May 2016, is Montgomery County’s civic representative. She is retired from Project Hope, a regional program for homeless education. She also serves on the board’s membership, personnel and executive committees.
Simpkins is the city of Radford’s civic representative, and has served on the NRCA board since August 2015. As secretary/treasurer, he also serves as the chair for the board’s finance committee. Simpkins is retired as Radford's fire chief.
The new officers will be assisted by fellow executive committee members Joseph Guthrie, chair for the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and a Virginia Tech senior instructor; and Corbin Vierling, an attorney practicing in Giles County.
The 2020-2021 board of directors also includes Sarah Greene from Floyd County; Kelly Patton from Giles County; Kim Fernandez and Tonia Winn from Montgomery County; Elaine Powell Hawkins and Lena Norris from Pulaski County; and Gina Rhea from the city of Radford. Dr. Boyoung Park is an ex-officio member with expertise in early childhood education. Tina Lindsey also serves as ex-officio, with experience in community outreach in the faith-based and low-income communities. Terry Smusz is the board’s chief executive officer.
New River Community Action has been a well-known proponent of self-sufficiency in the New River Valley of Virginia since 1965. The agency partners with community groups to address local conditions of poverty, assisting the area's most vulnerable residents including the homeless and ex-offenders. NRCA also offers programs to low-income families with young children to promote school readiness, healthy families and effective parenting. NRCA serves about 9,000 New River Valley residents each year.
For more information, visit www.NewRiverCommunityAction.org.
Submitted by Sheila West
