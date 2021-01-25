Community: NRCA offering modified tax assistance this year

Additionally, drop-off tax services will not be available with the Commissioners of Revenue in Pulaski and Montgomery counties, and the city of Radford, as they will not be participating this year. Filers are encouraged to contact those offices directly for information on the state tax services they are offering constituents.

Taxpayers planning to take advantage of this year’s virtual service need to be aware when examining tax preparation options that this format requires additional steps that will result in a longer time frame for having taxes completed and filed.

The IRS will not begin accepting tax returns for processing until Feb. 12, a few weeks later than normal, so it is anticipated that NRCA’s model of virtual services will go into effect in early February. NRCA’s VITA website -- https://newrivercommunityaction.org/income-tax-assistance/ -- will be updated with specific details once final approval is received by the IRS (note that the current web page does not contain updated information).

Tax preparers are encouraged to visit NRCA’s VITA webpage for specific details on how to receive assistance at the end of the first week in February (Feb. 5).

NRCA’s VITA program still has a large need for tax prep volunteers, so anyone interested is encouraged to contact vita@nrcaa.org for additional information.

Submitted by Sheila West

