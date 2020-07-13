Community: NRCA to administer Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program in NRV

New River Community Action has been designated as the local administrator for the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, designed to support and ensure housing stability across the commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Depending on the availability of funds and household need, the RMRP may provide financial assistance for rent or mortgage payments for eligible households. Financial assistance is a one-time payment for rent or mortgage arrears beginning April 1, 2020. Opportunity for renewal is based on the availability of funding, household need and continued eligibility.
Eligible households must:
- Meet income guidelines. The applicant must have a gross household income at or below 80% of area median income, based on the current month’s income. From June 29 through July 20, 2020, the program will prioritize households with a current gross household income at or below 50% area median income. The determination of income includes any unemployment insurance received by a member of the household but does not include one-time payments such as a stimulus check.
- Be financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Have a valued lease or mortgage statement in their name, or other documentation of tenant/landlord relationship.
- Have a rent or mortgage amount at or below 150% fair market rent.
- Be at risk for eviction or foreclosure.
The following documentation is required:
- Proof of income -- pay stubs, bank statements, letter from employer, Social Security documents, unemployment documentation, pension;
- Proof that household has been denied a forbearance or deemed ineligible;
- W-9 form;
- Copy of mortgage statement or lease in the applicant's name.
Contact your local NRCA Emergency Assistance/Housing Counseling office to apply:
- Floyd County -- 745-2102 or tmoses@nrcaa.org;
- Montgomery County -- 382-6186 or mpoindexter@nrcaa.org;
- Radford/Fairlawn -- 320-7460 or khonaker@nrcaa.org;
- Giles County -- 921-2146 or dthompsn@nrcaa.org;
- Pulaski County -- 980-5525 or sgray@nrcaa.org.
Learn more about New River Community Action at http://newrivercommunityaction.org/.
Submitted by Sheila West
