Community: NRCC administrator Deborah Kennedy honored with national award

New River Community College administrator Dr. Deborah Kennedy was recently honored with a Distinguished College Administrator Award by the national Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Phi Theta Kappa (ptk.org) is the premier honor society that recognizes the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helps them to grow as scholars and leaders. PTK will recognize 26 college administrators from across the country during the Virtual PTK Catalyst 2021, the society’s annual convention which will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida, April 8-10.

The Distinguished College Administrator Awards are presented to college vice presidents, deans or directors serving at post-secondary institutions who have shown strong support of student success on their campuses by recognizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high-achieving students. Recipients were nominated for the award by the students on their campus.

Kennedy currently serves as dean of student services at NRCC, where she has worked in some capacity since 1998. She joined NRCC as an adjunct instructor in the Workforce Development and Business and Technologies divisions before becoming a full-time career coach, then working in enrollment management for several years.