Community: NRCC announces online, other short-term training programs for Fall 2020

New River Community College is offering several FastForward programs this fall -- short-term training courses offered through Virginia’s community colleges to help students fast-track to a career.
The FastForward short-term programs being offered entirely online this semester include Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt and Pharmacy Technician.
Green Belt is a 14-week course that presents the ASQ Lean Six Sigma Green Belt body of knowledge that includes a project simulation taking participants through the define, measure, analyze, improve and control (DMAIC) process improvement methodology. Participants interested in Green Belt certification are required to have three years of industry experience.
Yellow Belt is an eight-week course for entry-level employees seeking to improve their role in the company by using the concepts and methodologies of Six Sigma. The train-and-do process uses classroom activities, combining lecture and simulation exercises.
The Pharmacy Technician course teaches students information, techniques and procedures needed to assist the pharmacist in the delivery of pharmaceutical products and services. The main objective is to provide students with a working knowledge of most aspects of pharmacy in community and institutional practice settings. Upon completion, graduates will be eligible to apply for registration as a Pharmacy Technician in Virginia and be prepared to take the national Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam.
Other programs can be completed partially online, with the lecture portion online and the skills labs to be held in person. Those programs include EKG/Phlebotomy and Clinical Medical Assistant.
One new FastForward program will be offered this fall: Apartment Maintenance Technician. Truck driver training (CDL) courses will also be offered.
Additionally, NRCC is offering multiple online classes this fall in Microsoft Excel and Customer Service, designed for individuals looking to enhance jobs skills or for employers interested in on-the-job training for current employees.
To enroll in any of the FastForward programs or other courses, or for more information, call 674-3613 or email WFDtraining@nr.edu. Available programs and registration information are also available online at www.nr.edu/workforce.
Submitted by Jill Ross
