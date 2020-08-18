Community: NRCC offering online Microsoft Excel and customer service courses this fall

New River Community College will offer several Microsoft Excel courses as well as a series of customer service courses beginning in September. These courses will be held entirely online, and are designed for individuals looking to enhance job skills or for employers interested in on-the-job training for current employees.
“Excel: Part 1” will cover formulas and functions, as well as formatting, styles and conditional formatting. Participants will use beginning features of Excel to enhance data with page formatting and workbook properties. This course will be offered as two sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (class ID #17848); or Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (class ID #17851).
“Excel: Part 2” will cover functions such as ranges, logical, date and text, sort/filter, subtotals, tables, charts and PivotTables. PivotTables are used to analyze and compare large amounts of data. This course will be offered as two sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (class ID #17849); or Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (class ID #17852).
“Excel: Part 3” will use features of Excel to perform advanced data analysis, collaborate on workbooks and automate workbook functionality. Students will create links to other workbooks, use 3-D references, consolidate data, use lookup functions, data validation, create Sparklines, map data, use Goal Seek and analysis tools and create macros. The course will be offered as two sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (class ID #17850); or Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (class ID #17853).
The online customer service series schedule is as follows:
A Commitment to the Internal and External Customer – Monday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. to noon (Class ID #16711)
Exceptional customer service starts with a customer-first attitude that tunes out the occasional negative influences and instead sees each customer interaction as an opportunity to help. After completing this workshop, participants will be able to identify the key indicators of a service culture; assess the current strengths and challenges of customer service in their workspace; explain their personal customer service purpose; explain their individual customer service “brand” (what level of service each participant would like to offer and what they would like customers to say about them); determine and clarify customers’ expectations; identify how knowing customers’ needs would help make participants’ work easier; and take personal responsibility for customer satisfaction.
Exceptional Communications with Customers – Monday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to noon (Class ID #16712)
Exceptional customer service requires a practical link between careful communication and quality service. After completing this workshop, participants will be able to understand the relationship between effective communication and quality service; describe the six-step process for effective communication, what can go wrong and how to make it go right; improve the clarity of their communicated messages; use effective, courteous communication to deliver excellent customer service; strategically select appropriate words and phrases when responding to customers; and use active listening to truly understand customers’ needs and perspectives when gathering customer information and data.
Resolving Conflicts with Customers – Monday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to noon (Class ID #16713)
Exceptional customer service requires having difficult conversations with upset customers and with people who seem to have conflicting priorities. After completing this workshop, participants will be able to identify the causes of customer conflict; explain the benefits of conflict; describe the five ways of responding to conflict; make conflict constructive and collaborative, rather than destructive, when possible; uncover what each party wants and why they want it; and identify a mutually beneficial goal, based on uncovered common ground.
Working with Upset Customers – Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to noon (Class ID #16714)
Exceptional customer service sometimes emerges from how someone responds to frustrated or angry customers. After completing this workshop, participants will be able to expand their empathy for seeing situations from the customers’ perspective; defuse a customer’s anger; confidentially respond to upset customers; more effectively handle customer complaints; and employ “service recovery” on the spot for customers when things have gone “wrong.”
For online registration, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings, and then search for the class ID number. For more information, call 674-3613.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
