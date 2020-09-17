Community: NRCC receives award from community college foundation

New River Community College recently received the prominent Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Award from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. The award was renamed to honor the legacy of Gerald L. Baliles, the 65th governor of Virginia, a native of rural Patrick County and a forward-thinking leader, who worked to ensure that all Virginians had access to education and training.
The RVHI Award is aimed at reducing the number of rural residents without a high school diploma from 1 in 5 to 1 in 10, and to increase the number of rural residents with an associate degree, diploma or certificate from 26% to 52%. To date, the RVHI has provided more than $10 million in direct and matching funding toward achieving these goals. Significant outcomes indicate that the population of the RVHI region age 25 and over without a high school degree has decreased by 4.2% and those with at least an associate degree has increased by 4%.
NRCC’s award will be used to continue funding a Student Resources Specialist staff position. This position is housed in the Student Services department and provides direct support by engaging current and future NRCC students as they navigate the college process, from consideration to completion.
“This award allows us to continue serving our students through personal support and direct contact,” said NRCC President Pat Huber. “We are always striving to offer the best student support experience possible, and this award helps us to continue to meet the expanding student needs in our local community.”
The VFCCE’s mission is to build student success through support of Virginia’s 23community colleges. NRCC was one of 13 to receive the 2020 Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Award, which is determined through a competitive application process.
The NRCC Educational Foundation will be providing matching funds through local efforts. To help support this effort, visit www.nr/edu/foundation or call 674-3618.
Submitted by Jill Ross
