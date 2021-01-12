Community: NRCC spring semester begins Feb. 1

Registration is still open for the spring semester at New River Community College, which begins Monday, Feb. 1.

The spring semester offers more than 500 classes, with options including art, automotive, creative writing, early childhood development, history, human services, medical coding, paralegal administrative support, personal finance, and police and forensic science.

The semester will be offered online with the exception of some career/technical and workforce development programs that require hands-on or clinical experiences.

Re-Employing Virginians funding is available for individuals who lost a job due to COVID-19. Recipients of REV funds must be pursuing classes in a high-demand area such as early childhood education, health care, information technology, manufacturing, public safety or skilled trades.

The spring class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule/. Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts. Prospective NRCC students may visit www.nr.edu/register for enrollment information.

Staff are available online at www.nr.edu and by telephone at 674-3600 to assist with registration or other matters.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser