Community: NRCC student and alumni recognized by NRV Leading Lights

Levy’s community involvement includes a multitude of organizations such as Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, National Honor Society, First Tech Challenge, Relay for Life, Floydfest, Houstonfest, Chantilly Farms, Newbern Community Christian Church, New River Community College and the Christmas Store of Pulaski. She is currently a volunteer with First Tech Challenge, a robotics competition league. A talented vocalist, Levy’s band, Gate 10, performs at nursing homes, community events and fundraisers around the New River Valley. She has also assisted with numerous fundraisers including Relay for Life, Fellowship for Christian Athletes, academic scholarships and church conferences. She recently took a service learning course at NRCC where she learned about the importance of volunteerism. She and her classmates performed numerous projects including baking and delivering cookies for fire, rescue and police, set up flags for Veterans Day for the Lions Club, and made flyers for the Humane Society to help their animals get adopted. Additionally, her individual project stationed her at the Fine Arts Center of the NRV where she helped organize the Scholastic Art Contest. Levy was selected by NRV Leading Lights as a distinguished recipient and received $500 to donate to an NRV nonprofit of her choosing, and she selected the local program affiliate of Junior Appalachian Musicians. Levy is currently a student at NRCC.