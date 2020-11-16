Community: NRCC to offer drive-thru food pickup and collection

New River Community College will be offering two drive-thru food pickup and collection events to help students in need.

The first session will be Thursday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside of NRCC’s Uptown Christiansburg (New River Valley Mall) site.

The second session will be held Friday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the circle drive in front of Godbey Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

NRCC staff will be present to accept food donations or for students in need to pick up a box of pre-packed groceries.

For those who want to make a monetary donation to support the student food pantry at NRCC, donations can be made through the NRCC Educational Foundation at https://www.nr.edu/foundation/giving_ways.php.

For questions about the event, contact here4u@nr.edu.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser