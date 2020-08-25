Community: NRCC to offer new Certified Production Technician program

New River Community College recently received state approval to offer a new training program for those interested in studying to be a Certified Production Technician.
The CPT program prepares and certifies individuals for career pathways in advanced manufacturing. The purpose of the program is to recognize, through certification, individuals who demonstrate mastery of the core competencies of manufacturing production at the front-line, including entry-level through front-line supervisor, through successful completion of the certification assessments.
The goal of the CPT certification program is to raise the level of performance of production workers both to assist the individuals in finding higher-wage jobs and to help employers ensure their workforce increases the company’s productivity and competitiveness.
“This program and the certifications received will be beneficial for individuals and companies looking to increase knowledge of production practices,” said Jeanne Symanoskie, an NRCC workforce development coordinator.
“The addition of the Certified Production Technician program to our FastForward offerings increases the available options to individuals and businesses in our community, which is great for our manufacturing and production companies,” said Symanoskie.
The program consists of four individual certificate modules: Safety; Quality Practices & Measurement; Manufacturing Processes & Production; and Maintenance Awareness. Individuals must earn the four certificates to receive the full CPT certification.
The program will be administered by NRCC’s workforce development office as one of its FastForward offerings, which are low-cost, short-term training programs that prepare students for in-demand careers. Typically, students who take FastForward programs pay only one-third of the normal cost of training. Additional funds are also available to help offset training costs.
An exact date and enrollment details for the first course offerings in the new program will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact NRCC workforce development at 674-3613 or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.
Submitted by Kelly Kaiser
