Community: NRCC to offer new heavy equipment operator program

New River Community College recently received state approval to offer a new short-term training program for those interested in learning to become a heavy equipment operator.

The heavy equipment operator and core craft skills courses will teach students the necessary basics to start a career as a trade apprentice and heavy equipment operator through a combination of online training and live lab training. The heavy equipment operator level 1 course is an 88-hour online class that offers hands-on training using simulators, which replicate real-life operating scenarios through rotation-motion platforms and high-resolution 3D displays for excavator and wheel loader equipment. Students in this course will learn orientation to the trade, heavy equipment safety, identification of heavy equipment, basic operational techniques, utility tractors, introduction to earthmoving, interpreting civil drawings, and using simulator exercises for equipment basic controls, loading and unloading, excavating and trenching.

“Implementation of the heavy equipment operator program will assist local business and industry in securing skilled employees,” said Ross Matney, workforce training coordinator at NRCC. “The CAT simulators will offer realistic operating situations while the course curriculum also includes employable skills to assist students in obtaining employment opportunities.”