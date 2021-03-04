Community: NRCC to offer new SHRM program

New River Community College recently received state approval to offer a new online short-term training program for those interested in obtaining Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional of Human Resources.

The SHRM certification preparation course will broaden and update students' knowledge and skills, while delivering everything needed to pass the SHRM-CP exam, all in an interactive “live” virtual class environment. The course content reflects the SHRM Body of Competency and Knowledge and will be taught by a certified instructor who will provide expertise, insights and one-on-one guidance. Students will acquire the necessary knowledge and understand the behavioral competencies needed to prepare to pass the exam, as well as network, share experiences and discuss best practices with a diverse group of human resources professionals.

During NRCC’s course, students will receive the 2021 SHRM Learning System and an exam voucher which offer personalized learning that dynamically adjusts to learning style. Students must meet specific educational and work experience criteria to submit their application to take the SHRM-CP exam. The SHRM-CP eligibility requirements can be found online at www.shrm.org/certification/apply/eligibility-criteria/Pages/default.aspx.