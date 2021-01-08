 Skip to main content
Community: NRCC to offer online pharmacy technician program this spring
Community: NRCC to offer online pharmacy technician program this spring

Registration is open for the next session of New River Community College’s pharmacy technician program. The program will be offered completely online and begins Feb. 2.

The course teaches students information, techniques and procedures needed to assist the pharmacist in the delivery of pharmaceutical products and services. The main objective is to provide students with a working knowledge of most aspects of pharmacy in community and institutional practice settings.

Upon completion, graduates will be eligible to apply for registration as a pharmacy technician in Virginia and be prepared to take the national Pharmacy Technician Certification Board exam.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of pharmacy technicians is projected to grow 7% from 2018 to 2028, faster than the average for all occupations. Increased demand for prescription medications will lead to more demand for pharmaceutical services.

The regular cost for the program is $1,950; however, Virginia residents can qualify for a discounted price of $650. Additional financial assistance may also be available.

This course is one of several NRCC FastForward programs that provides affordable and short-term training through the NRCC Office of Workforce Development.

To register, email WFDtraining@nr.edu or call 674-3613.

Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

