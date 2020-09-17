Community: NRCC to offer online sessions for fall

New River Community College is currently enrolling students for upcoming online classes being offered for a 10-week session that begins on Sept. 22 and a 7-week session that begins on Oct. 13.
Classes being offered during these sessions include accounting and business as well as general education courses such as biology, chemistry and math. Students can take classes to begin college, or catch up, or get ahead for a program they are currently enrolled in. Many of the 10- and 7-week classes available are transferable to four-year colleges and universities.
The class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule. Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts. New students or those who may need additional support can reach out to an advisor by emailing advising@nr.edu or call 674-3609.
For students who are new to online learning and for those in need of enhanced support services, NRCC has additional support services for remote and online learning available at www.nr.edu/remoteresources.
Prospective NRCC students may visit www.nr.edu/register for enrollment information.
Submitted by Jill Ross
Submitted by Jill Ross
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!