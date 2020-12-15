Community: NRCC to offer short-term apartment maintenance technician program in 2021

Registration is open for an upcoming apartment maintenance technician short-term training program at New River Community College.

NRCC, in partnership with the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI) and the Virginia Apartment Management Association (VAMA), is offering the 13-week training beginning Feb. 6, 2021. The course will provide virtual classroom instruction and in-person lab activities to become a maintenance technician in the residential property or commercial building industry. Students will learn the basics of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, mechanical, appliance, construction, painting, lock and key services, and repairs.

Students who complete the course will be eligible to sit for the Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician (CAMT) certification exam. Upon successfully passing the exam, students will receive their provisional certificate from NAAEI. After completing one year of experience in the industry, NAAEI will grant students their full certificate.

The regular price for the program is $1,950; but, with special state funding the discounted price is $650. Additional financial assistance may also be available.

The course is one of 10 NRCC FastForward programs that provide affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.