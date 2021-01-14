Community: NRCC's ACCE deadline is Feb. 1

To participate in the ACCE program at NRCC, students must have at least a 2.5 GPA in high school to qualify; maintain a 2.5 GPA while in the program; complete the FAFSA and complete all FAFSA-generated documents; must qualify for Virginia in-state tuition and reside in Floyd County, Giles County, Montgomery County, Pulaski County or Radford City at least one year prior to the ACCE application date; complete at least 80 hours of community service annually; maintain full-time enrollment of 12 credits; pay tuition and fees for credits over 15 (funds will support up to 15 credits during fall and spring semesters, 12 credits for Radford City students); purchase their own textbooks; enroll in a degree or certificate program that meets federal financial aid requirements; take a College Success Skills course during their first NRCC semester; must not take online courses during the first semester, except College Success Skills; reimburse the program for any ACCE-sponsored course in which the student is unsuccessful; complete both English and math placement tests (unless exempt; see career coach for more information). Students must also be registered for classes by June 1 and meet all ACCE deadlines in order to receive funding.