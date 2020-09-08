 Skip to main content
Community: NRV Home Expo goes virtual
The New River Valley Home Builders Association is excited to announce that in lieu of an in-person event this year, the annual NRV Home Expo is now virtual!

The NRVHBA made the decision to postpone the in-person event at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, but as the pandemic continued and guidance surrounding large in-person events remained restrictive, the NRVHBA decided to move the event to a virtual platform so that all exhibitors and sponsors would still have the opportunity to be showcased and have their name in front of the community.

You are now able to see all of the exhibitors for this year’s event in one location on a website dedicated to showcasing their services and products: www.nrvhomeexpo.com. Here you can find a local company to help you with any of your home care needs, from buying, building or remodeling to landscaping, HVAC, roofing services and more. You can search for exhibitors by category, download catalogs, view galleries and contact each exhibitor to discuss your next home project. The website will also feature a virtual kid’s zone with downloadable activities, as well as a page highlighting the trades education opportunities throughout the New River Valley and surrounding areas. In addition, companies participating in the event have posted available employment opportunities on a dedicated job board on the site.

Also, when visiting the site you can enter the 2020 Virtual NRV Home Expo Giveaway for your chance to win a $500 credit toward a participating and eligible exhibitor.

To view the Virtual Home Expo and learn more, visit www.nrvhomeexpo.com and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Nrvhomeexpo/.

Submitted by Kelsey Grow

