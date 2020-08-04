Community: NRV Leading Lights honors outstanding volunteer

NRV Leading Lights is a nonprofit group whose mission includes recognizing and honoring volunteers across the New River Valley who make an impact on their community. On July 27, Dick Arnold, president of NRV Leading Lights, presented Sharon Thompson, executive committee chair of Blacksburg Battles Cancer, with the NRV Leading Lights Montgomery County Distinguished Community Volunteer Award. Along with a plaque for “neighbor helping neighbor,” she received a $500 check to be donated to the nonprofit of her choice -- which is Blacksburg Battles Cancer.
When asked why she volunteers, Thompson said, “I lost my husband and both parents and friends to cancer. We can make a difference in our own community.”
Because of the coronavirus, Leading Lights' 12th annual banquet to honor volunteers, which would normally be held in April, had to be cancelled. But recordings are being made of volunteers receiving their awards, and a virtual banquet to show the recordings is being planned for October.
Thompson became chair of the Blacksburg Battles Cancer executive committee after losing her beloved husband, Ronnie Thompson, to cancer in 2012. Originally the organization worked to fight breast cancer, but in 2013 the mission was changed to raising funds for cancer-focused nonprofits that serve the NRV community; the fight is now against all cancers that affect people locally.
Under Thompson's leadership, the Blacksburg Country Club Charitable Foundation has raised $195,000 to fight cancer in our area. The main fundraiser has been the Blacksburg Battles Cancer Golf Tournament held at the club in September. But due to concerns about COVID-19, it has been canceled this year.
For more information, please go to www.blacksburgbattlescancer.org.
Submitted by Terri Lynn Howard
