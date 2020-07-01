United Way of the New River Valley kicks off its 11th annual "Stuff the Bus" campaign on July 1. The Stuff the Bus program is a school supply drive for children in need in the New River Valley. Locations throughout the area will have drop bins available for donations now through July 31 for community members to contribute to the effort.
Supplies may be dropped off at the following locations:
- Montgomery County -- Walmart in Christiansburg; Kroger on South Main St. in Blacksburg; Dollar General in Riner
- Radford -- Radford Public Library; Walmart in Radford; Taylor Office Supply
- Floyd -- Floyd County Tourism & Chamber Of Commerce Office
In addition to the monthlong collection, a Stuff the Bus event will take place Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Christiansburg Walmart. And for the first time ever, there will be a second location that day at the Radford Walmart! Three school buses from Montgomery County, Radford City and Floyd County will be parked out front at both locations, and the community is urged to come out and “stuff the bus” to send local children back to school prepared to learn.
All items received in a specific community will be distributed to children in need in that community. All donations stay local to serve the needs of local children. Distribution of the school supplies this year will be through local partner charities and given to local school systems to help teachers.
In 2019, residents across the New River Valley served more than 586 children. Last year’s Stuff the Bus campaign was a huge success, but with the impact of COVID-19, we know the need will be greater than ever. Please join us in our efforts to reach more children and help more families this year!
If your family needs assistance with school supplies for your children, or you would like additional information, please contact United Way of the New River Valley at 381-2066 or by email at info@unitedwaynrv.org.
Submitted by Autumn Waish
