Community: NRVRC celebrates award winners
Community: NRVRC celebrates award winners

nrvrc award winners 082120 nr p01

NRVRC Citizen of the Valley Bill Ellenbogen (left) and Champion of the Valley Chris Tuck are pictured with their awards for their service to the region.

 Photo courtesy New River Valley Regional Commission

The New River Valley Regional Commission board of directors, comprised of elected officials and citizen appointees across the region, recently honored their award recipients for 2020.

Chris Tuck, a former member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, received the Champion of the Valley award. Bill Ellenbogen, a community advocate and businessperson, received the Citizen of the Valley award.

Champion of the Valley recognition is reserved for a current or former elected official serving the region. Tuck was selected for his contributions as a member, and chairman, of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors. Tuck served two terms on the board representing District B in the central part of the county. Under his leadership the board was able to navigate selling two county-owned former school sites, helping the parcels return to the tax roll while supporting important needs for housing, job creation, parks and public services.

The Citizen of the Valley award is given to a local citizen who has made significant contributions to the betterment of the region. Ellenbogen was selected because of his tireless work in development of the Huckleberry Trail. He has served as the founder and president of the Friends of the Huckleberry Trail organization since its inception. On June 20, 2019, the town of Blacksburg officially opened the most recent extension of the Blacksburg portion of the trail. This marked the realization of a big dream that became a 30-year effort to connect Christiansburg and Blacksburg to the Jefferson National Forest. Ellenbogen is a driving force for this significant regional asset that many residents and visitors of the New River Valley enjoy on a regular basis.

The New River Valley Regional Commission encompasses the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, and the city of Radford. Its mission is to promote regional cooperation, coordinate the activities and policies of member local governments, and provide assistance to local governments.

Submitted by Julie Phillips

