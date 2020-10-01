Community: Online grant catalog offers new opportunity to support nonprofits

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley received nearly 100 applications to its 2020 Responsive Grant Program in July. For the first time in its 25-year history, the CFNRV is opening its grants process to the public, allowing community members to join the CFNRV’s existing donors in supporting these worthy organizations through a new online grant catalog.

The Responsive Grant Program makes a positive impact in the region by responding to ongoing or emergent community needs as recognized by the area nonprofits serving those needs directly. Any registered 501c(3) organization or unit of government, such as a school or library, operating in the NRV was eligible to apply.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFNRV recognized that NRV organizations face significant challenges and need flexibility to meet their most pressing needs. Building on the success of the CFNRV’s COVID-19 Response Grants awarded earlier this year, the foundation has tailored the 2020 Responsive Grant Program to offer general operating support grants of up to $4,000. The funds can be used at the grantee’s discretion to meet immediate needs. Organizations from across the region working on issues such as poverty alleviation, education, environmental conservation, child and family support, arts and culture, animal welfare and more applied for support.