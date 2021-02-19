Community: Online music course at NRCC begins March 1

New River Community College is offering an online music class for the spring semester. Music in Society (MUS 121) is being presented as a 10-week course that begins March 1, and as a seven-week course that begins March 22. The course is transferable to four-year colleges and universities.

Music in Society explores the language of music through an introduction to basic elements, forms and styles across time. Students will become acquainted with composers' lives and influential creative individualities, while discovering representative works and milestones in western society. Students will also develop techniques for listening analytically and critically, and review historical development and significance of music within the context of evolving societal structures.