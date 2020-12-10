Community: Pet adoption story could earn extra reward for local shelter

A local adopter’s story about how their pet changed their life has earned the Floyd County Humane Society a $5,000 "Holiday Wishes" grant from the Petco Foundation. The humane society was surprised during a virtual celebration on Dec. 10.
Now, the organization is seeking the public’s support to help earn up to an additional $25,000 this holiday season.
From now through Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. Eastern time, the public can vote for the Floyd County Humane Society’s winning Holiday Wishes story in the People’s Choice competition in the Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes Contest.
The Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, invited adopters to share how their pet has changed their life to give the organization they adopted from a chance to receive lifesaving grant awards. Since 2013, the Holiday Wishes program has provided more than $5.8 million in support for animal welfare organizations. This year, a heartwarming story about her adopted dog, Honey, by a local adopter named Annie was selected as one of 50 national winners from thousands of submissions to help the Floyd County Humane Society earn an initial $5,000 from the Petco Foundation. It was the only finalist selected in the New River Valley and Southwest Virginia.
In her entry, Annie describes the challenge of making connections when she returned to her former college town. “Through Honey, I was reminded of my love of learning, my desire to communicate effectively, and my wish to spread joy,” Annie writes. “She has been a catalyst to get me out and into my community. And in doing so, she has made me feel at peace with my home.” You can read the full story at https://www.petcofoundation.org/love-story/adopted-dog-helps-renew-love-of-learning/.
Now animal lovers can help the Floyd County Humane Society earn up to $25,000 in additional lifesaving funds by voting for Annie and Honey's story in the People’s Choice competition at petcofoundation.org/vote.
“We encourage our community of animal lovers to vote for our story!" said Patrice Irish, President at the Floyd County Humane Society. "If 2020 has shown us anything it’s that pets change our lives for the better. Your vote can help us earn lifesaving funds so we can bring more pets in need together with loving families.”
The top five People’s Choice vote recipients will receive cash prizes: $5,000 each for two third-place winners; $10,000 each for two second-place winners; and one $25,000 first place prize. Winners will be announced in late December.
Submitted by Melissa Shaw
Submitted by Melissa Shaw
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!