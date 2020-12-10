Community: Pet adoption story could earn extra reward for local shelter

A local adopter’s story about how their pet changed their life has earned the Floyd County Humane Society a $5,000 "Holiday Wishes" grant from the Petco Foundation. The humane society was surprised during a virtual celebration on Dec. 10.

Now, the organization is seeking the public’s support to help earn up to an additional $25,000 this holiday season.

From now through Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. Eastern time, the public can vote for the Floyd County Humane Society’s winning Holiday Wishes story in the People’s Choice competition in the Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes Contest.

The Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, invited adopters to share how their pet has changed their life to give the organization they adopted from a chance to receive lifesaving grant awards. Since 2013, the Holiday Wishes program has provided more than $5.8 million in support for animal welfare organizations. This year, a heartwarming story about her adopted dog, Honey, by a local adopter named Annie was selected as one of 50 national winners from thousands of submissions to help the Floyd County Humane Society earn an initial $5,000 from the Petco Foundation. It was the only finalist selected in the New River Valley and Southwest Virginia.